$16,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AA1731
- Mileage 128,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Audi A4 Komfort Quattro - For Sale
Price: $16,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing
Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Vehicle Details:
- Drive Type: Quattro (All-Wheel Drive)
- Engine: 2.0L TFSI, Turbocharged 4-cylinder
- Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic (S tronic)
- Mileage: 127,120 kms
- Exterior Color: Grey
- Interior Color: Black
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
Features:
- Leather seats
- Sunroof
- Audi MMI infotainment system
- Heated front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Audi pre sense®
Condition:
- [Insert Vehicle Condition: Excellent/Good/Fair]
- Well-maintained and serviced
- [Any recent repairs or upgrades]
Contact Us:
📍 M&L Autos
📞 Call or text: 905-439-7689
📧 sales@mlautos.ca
Test drives available by appointment. Visit us to experience the performance and luxury of Audi!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689