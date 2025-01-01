Menu
<p><strong>2017 Audi A4 Komfort Quattro - For Sale</strong><br /><strong>Price:</strong> $16,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing<br /><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2</p><p><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Drive Type:</strong> Quattro (All-Wheel Drive)</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L TFSI, Turbocharged 4-cylinder</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 7-Speed Automatic (S tronic)</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 127,120 kms</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Grey</li><li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li></ul><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Leather seats</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Audi MMI infotainment system</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>Dual-zone climate control</li><li>Bluetooth and USB connectivity</li><li>Advanced safety features including Audi pre sense®</li></ul><p><strong>Condition:</strong></p><ul><li>[Insert Vehicle Condition: Excellent/Good/Fair]</li><li>Well-maintained and serviced</li><li>[Any recent repairs or upgrades]</li></ul><p><strong>Contact Us:</strong><br />📍 M&L Autos<br />📞 Call or text: 905-439-7689<br />📧 sales@mlautos.ca</p><p>Test drives available by appointment. Visit us to experience the performance and luxury of Audi!</p>

2017 Audi A4

128,120 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro

12134881

2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Komfort quattro

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUANAF48HN004931

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AA1731
  • Mileage 128,120 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-439-7689

