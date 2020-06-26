Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV I NAVIGATION I SUNROOF I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV I NAVIGATION I SUNROOF I REAR CAM I HEATED SEATS

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 5285429
  2. 5285429
  3. 5285429
  4. 5285429
  5. 5285429
  6. 5285429
  7. 5285429
  8. 5285429
  9. 5285429
  10. 5285429
  11. 5285429
  12. 5285429
  13. 5285429
  14. 5285429
  15. 5285429
  16. 5285429
  17. 5285429
  18. 5285429
  19. 5285429
  20. 5285429
  21. 5285429
  22. 5285429
  23. 5285429
  24. 5285429
  25. 5285429
  26. 5285429
  27. 5285429
  28. 5285429
  29. 5285429
  30. 5285429
  31. 5285429
  32. 5285429
  33. 5285429
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,370KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5285429
  • Stock #: 8785
  • VIN: WAUBNAF41HN012583
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

PROGRESSIV | QUATTRO | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 


Tabangi Motors is open starting Monday May 4th, 2020 by appointment only. Call us at 905-670-3738 or email at info@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. Our address is 5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, On, L4W3W5.


_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________


Extra precautions are in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. 


- No touch greeting


- 3 person limit for each appointment


- Please wear a cloth face covering during your appointment


- Please maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between other customers and staff


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit our new 17,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today!


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.


__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals, and no payments for 6 months is also available O.A.C! 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2016 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 127,578 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD...
 76,804 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue NO...
 98,422 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Inventory