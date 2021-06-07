Menu
2017 Audi A4

45,000 KM

$31,092

+ tax & licensing
416-860-5663

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7323074
  • Stock #: 071410
  • VIN: WAUCNAF46HN071410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Front License Plate Holder, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint, Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

