$26,500+ tax & licensing
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2017 Audi A4
Progressiv
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
105,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8460399
- Stock #: D3001A
- VIN: WAUBNAF42HN004069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
