2017 Audi A4

105,000 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Progressiv

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8460399
  • Stock #: D3001A
  • VIN: WAUBNAF42HN004069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-XXXX

905-238-9888

