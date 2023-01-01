2017 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 5 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9982562

9982562 Stock #: 61360AP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 83,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.