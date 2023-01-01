$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 Audi Q5
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9982562
- Stock #: 61360AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4