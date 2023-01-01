$36,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik NAV | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS | FRONT CAM | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$36,990
- Listing ID: 10528473
- Stock #: APR9152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Make a statement without saying a word in this 2017 Audi Q7.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, in-dash navigation, 360-degree camera, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats with rear climate control, 3rd-row seating, BOSE sound system, dual automatic climate control, power-folding 3rd-row seats, heated steering wheel, parking assist, drive select, push-button start, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Audi Q7 will bring!
