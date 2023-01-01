Menu
Experience the 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik Quattro - Where Unmatched Elegance Meets Unquestionable Power and Unprecedented Innovation.

Finished in a Silver Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, front and rear camera, in-dash navigation, BOSE sound system, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, drive select, parking assist, downhill assist, touchpad, rear climate control with heated seats, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

150,474KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9170A
  • Mileage 150,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik Quattro - Where Unmatched Elegance Meets Unquestionable Power and Unprecedented Innovation.



Finished in a Silver Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, front and rear camera, in-dash navigation, BOSE sound system, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, drive select, parking assist, downhill assist, touchpad, rear climate control with heated seats, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik Quattrowill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

