2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANROOF | BOSE AUDIO | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9170A
- Mileage 150,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik Quattro - Where Unmatched Elegance Meets Unquestionable Power and Unprecedented Innovation.
Finished in a Silver Metallic exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, front and rear camera, in-dash navigation, BOSE sound system, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, drive select, parking assist, downhill assist, touchpad, rear climate control with heated seats, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik Quattrowill bring!
AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.
Vehicle Features
