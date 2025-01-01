$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi Q7
Progressiv No Accident BOSE Digital Dash Navigation Cooled Seats Panoramic Roof
2017 Audi Q7
Progressiv No Accident BOSE Digital Dash Navigation Cooled Seats Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,648KM
VIN WA1LAAF75HD053926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16153A
- Mileage 159,648 KM
Vehicle Description
This Q7 can haul 7 people and all their gear while still delivering a thrilling, corner hugging driving experience behind the wheel. This 2017 Audi Q7 is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Often it is the tiniest detail we remember. That is why this Q7 was combed over and relentlessly refined to the finest detail to deliver a truly unforgettable experience. With room for 7 and all their gear, you can tackle all of the road bumps of life with the graceful ease this Q7 was designed for. Or you can throw the road for a curve and thrill the senses with an exhilarating drive. Wherever the road takes you, let this Q7 get you there in style.
This SUV has 159,648 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar support and driver seat memory
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.204 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 333 HP
GVWR: 2,980 kgs (6,570 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi pre sense basic
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
Power Tilt Wheel
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Audi Q7