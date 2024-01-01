Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CERTIFIED  2017 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE, 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, RED INTERIOR</span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;> </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>M PACKAGE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>Turbocharged</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Automatic Headlights</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Sunroof / Moonroof</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Traction Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Tilt Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bucket Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Folding Rear Seat</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Leather Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Premium Sound System</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Steering Wheel Controls</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Trunk</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>GPS Navigation</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Proximity Key</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Lumbar Support</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Push Button Start</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Telematics</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Folding Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Rearview Camera</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Blind Spot Monitor</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Headlights-Auto-Leveling</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Lane Departure Assist</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>SiriusXM Radio</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Apple CarPlay</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES
WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM. VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA8D9G57HNU60314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED  2017 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE, 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, RED INTERIOR 

M PACKAGE

Turbocharged

Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Leather Seats

Premium Sound System

Steering Wheel Controls

Power Trunk

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Proximity Key

Lumbar Support

Push Button Start

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Rearview Camera

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Lane Departure Assist

SiriusXM Radio

Apple CarPlay

 IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

 IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

 ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

 WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

Vehicle Features

Packages

M PACKAGE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Victory Motors

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2017 BMW 3 Series