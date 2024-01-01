Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CERTIFIED<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>2017 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE, 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, RED INTERIOR</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>M PACKAGE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Turbocharged </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Automatic Headlights</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Sunroof / Moonroof</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Traction Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Tilt Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bucket Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Folding Rear Seat</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Leather Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Premium Sound System</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Steering Wheel Controls</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Trunk</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>GPS Navigation</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Proximity Key</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Lumbar Support</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Push Button Start</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Telematics</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Folding Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Rearview Camera</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Blind Spot Monitor</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Headlights-Auto-Leveling</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Lane Departure Assist</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>SiriusXM Radio</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Apple CarPlay</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.victorymotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;>WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 </span></p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1718225511
  2. 1718225512
  3. 1718225512
  4. 1718225511
  5. 1718225512
  6. 1718225512
  7. 1718225511
  8. 1718225528
  9. 1718225528
  10. 1718225528
  11. 1718225512
  12. 1718225512
  13. 1718225511
  14. 1718225511
  15. 1718225511
  16. 1718225511
  17. 1718225511
  18. 1718225511
  19. 1718225511
  20. 1718225511
  21. 1718225511
  22. 1718225511
  23. 1718225511
  24. 1718225511
  25. 1718225511
  26. 1718225512
  27. 1718225511
  28. 1718225512
  29. 1718225511
  30. 1718225512
  31. 1718225511
  32. 1718225511
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA8D9G57HNU60314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED  2017 BMW 3 SERIES 330I XDRIVE, 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, RED INTERIOR

 

M PACKAGE

Turbocharged

Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Leather Seats

Premium Sound System

Steering Wheel Controls

Power Trunk

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Proximity Key

Lumbar Support

Push Button Start

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Rearview Camera

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Lane Departure Assist

SiriusXM Radio

Apple CarPlay

 

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 186,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Honda Civic 4dr Man EX 181,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr SXT 163,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series