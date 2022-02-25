Menu
2017 BMW X5

77,683 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8328039
  • Stock #: 55654AP
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C57H0U55654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

