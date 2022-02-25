$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2017 BMW X5
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8328039
- Stock #: 55654AP
- VIN: 5UXKR0C57H0U55654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 77,683 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4