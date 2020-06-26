2017 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, accident-free, one owner and local Ontario! Full Addison on Erin Mills Serviced History!
Key Features include Dual Panel Monroof, Navigation, BOSE Audio, Heated Front seating with Driver memory, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package with Front Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot assist, Ultrasonic Rear parking Assist and more!
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 47,750 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. Our 2017 Enclave Leather features 8 way power adjustable leather front seats with driver memory settings, Buick IntelliLink with a 6.5 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, rear camera and park assist, side blind zone alert, remote vehicle start and entry, HID headlights plus much more.
