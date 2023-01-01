Menu
2017 Cadillac Escalade

81,279 KM

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Platinum

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,279KM
Used
  Stock #: 383965
  VIN: 1GYS4DKJ9HR383965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,279 KM

Vehicle Description


2017 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM

It comes with 6.2L V8 engine which generates 420 horsepower and an impressive 460 lb·ft of torque. It's all linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drivetrain.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

