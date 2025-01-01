$21,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 14360-T
- Mileage 86,565 KM
Vehicle Description
86565 KMS PROUD PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP, LOW KMS AND NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) 2WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, POWER GROUP, SPRAY-IN BED LINER & SPORTY RUNNING BOARDS, 5 SPOKE 16" ALLOYS, MINERAL GREY METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER GREY INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CAQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRQUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525