2017 Chevrolet Colorado

86565 KMS PROUD PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP, LOW KMS AND NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) 2WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, POWER GROUP, SPRAY-IN BED LINER & SPORTY RUNNING BOARDS, 5 SPOKE 16 ALLOYS, MINERAL GREY METALLIC EXTERIOR OVER GREY INTERIOR, GREAT SHAPE AND CONDITION.  

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

86,565 KM

Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders

12408879

Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
86,565KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHSBEA4H1262068

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14360-T
  • Mileage 86,565 KM

Vehicle Description

      

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

416-829-7525

