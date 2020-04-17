Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT BLUETOOTH|REAR CAM|TONNEAU|SLIDING WINDOW|

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT BLUETOOTH|REAR CAM|TONNEAU|SLIDING WINDOW|

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

905-821-0002

  11. 4881903
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,301KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881903
  • Stock #: UM42617
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN1H1142617
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Just arrived on trade! Clean Carfax Report, accident-free, Local Ontario and Addison Serviced! Amazing Value and Well Kept!

This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Colorado's trim level is LT. The LT trim gives you an excellent blend of features and value in a stylish, capable pickup truck. Features include the Chevy MyLink infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB ports, six-speaker audio, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Siriusxm, Onstar.
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Mylink
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Addison on Erin Mills

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

