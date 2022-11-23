2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

9362008 Stock #: 11656F

11656F VIN: 1G1BF5SM7H7248794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11656F

Mileage 75,507 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Teen Driver mode Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Oil life monitoring system Remote Vehicle Starter System Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power Seats, heated driver and front passenger Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Steering wheel, heated Rear air ducts, floor mounted Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Lighting, interior, ambient Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Trunk release, power, remote Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Glass, solar absorbing Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators Mouldings, bright, side window surround Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability Windows Sunroof Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Premium audio system Driver's Power Seat WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

