2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
124,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8357214
- Stock #: 533436AP
- VIN: 2GNALBEK3H1533436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 124,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4