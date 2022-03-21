2017 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8943322

8943322 Stock #: 256926AP

256926AP VIN: 2GNALDEK6H6256926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 256926AP

Mileage 54,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.