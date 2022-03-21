Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

54,698 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8943322
  • Stock #: 256926AP
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK6H6256926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 256926AP
  • Mileage 54,698 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

