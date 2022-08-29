2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9061585

9061585 Stock #: M223558A

M223558A VIN: 2GNFLGE34H6224461

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,071 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Telematics Navigation from Telematics Pass through rear seat A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

