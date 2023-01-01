$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2017 Chevrolet Express
2500 1WT 4.8L V8 | RADIO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10286538
- Stock #: APR9133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # APR9133
- Mileage 81,584 KM
Vehicle Description
Powering your business forward with the reliability and versatility of the 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT- built for greatness.
Finished in a White exterior that complementsthe Grey leather interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.8L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including automatic headlights, power windows, manual door locks, double door side entry, rear double doors, AM/FM radio, Onstar and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.