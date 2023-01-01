Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express

81,584 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 1WT 4.8L V8 | RADIO

2017 Chevrolet Express

2500 1WT 4.8L V8 | RADIO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286538
  • Stock #: APR9133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # APR9133
  • Mileage 81,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Powering your business forward with the reliability and versatility of the 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT- built for greatness.



Finished in a White exterior that complementsthe Grey leather interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.8L V8 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including automatic headlights, power windows, manual door locks, double door side entry, rear double doors, AM/FM radio, Onstar and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 1WT will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

