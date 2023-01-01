$28,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10272321
- Stock #: 13917E
- VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG465071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Overcast Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphitr
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,228 KM
Vehicle Description
2LT - Z71 Off Road Package, Unique Z71 Console & Suspention, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Huage Middle Console, Stitched Leather Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi On Touch Screen Including Back Up Assit & Wireless Cell Phone Charger, Power Rear Box Window, Micro Fibre Door Panels, Bi-Led Head Lights, Keyless Entry & Start, Trailer Hitch & Factory Brake Controller, Spray-In Box Liner & Box Cover, Tinted Windows, 18 Inch Wheels Surrounded By Good Michelins, Set Of Weather Tech Mats , Running Boards, Etc.
Clean Exterior, Interior Looks Like It Was On Day One, Runs & Handle Really Good, Crew Cab 4WD Powered By V8- 5.3 Litre Eco Tec3 Engine.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
