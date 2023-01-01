Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

170,228 KM

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,228KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272321
  • Stock #: 13917E
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG465071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Overcast Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphitr
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT - Z71 Off Road Package, Unique Z71 Console & Suspention, Individual Power Heated Front Seats, Huage Middle Console, Stitched Leather Steering Wheel, Wi-Fi On Touch Screen Including Back Up Assit & Wireless Cell Phone Charger, Power Rear Box Window, Micro Fibre Door Panels, Bi-Led Head Lights, Keyless Entry & Start, Trailer Hitch & Factory Brake Controller, Spray-In Box Liner & Box Cover, Tinted Windows, 18 Inch Wheels Surrounded By Good Michelins, Set Of Weather Tech Mats , Running Boards, Etc.

Clean Exterior, Interior Looks Like It Was On Day One, Runs & Handle Really Good, Crew Cab 4WD Powered By V8- 5.3 Litre Eco Tec3 Engine.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

