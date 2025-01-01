2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p data-start=119 data-end=226><strong data-start=119 data-end=178>NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE – VERIFIED CARFAX HISTORY REPORT</strong><br data-start=178 data-end=181 /><strong data-start=181 data-end=202>LOCAL LT CREW CAB</strong> – Powerful and Reliable</p><ul data-start=228 data-end=352><li data-start=228 data-end=258><p data-start=230 data-end=258><strong data-start=230 data-end=240>Engine</strong>: 5.3L V8 EcoTec</p></li><li data-start=259 data-end=298><p data-start=261 data-end=298><strong data-start=261 data-end=277>Transmission</strong>: 6-Speed Automatic</p></li><li data-start=299 data-end=322><p data-start=301 data-end=322><strong data-start=301 data-end=315>Drivetrain</strong>: 4WD</p></li><li data-start=323 data-end=352><p data-start=325 data-end=352><strong data-start=325 data-end=336>Seating</strong>: 6 Passengers</p></li></ul><p data-start=354 data-end=377><strong data-start=354 data-end=374>Features Include</strong>:</p><ul data-start=378 data-end=550><li data-start=378 data-end=420><p data-start=380 data-end=420>Backup Assist with Touchscreen Display</p></li><li data-start=421 data-end=437><p data-start=423 data-end=437>LED Lighting</p></li><li data-start=438 data-end=455><p data-start=440 data-end=455>Trailer Hitch</p></li><li data-start=456 data-end=478><p data-start=458 data-end=478>Spray-In Bed Liner</p></li><li data-start=479 data-end=496><p data-start=481 data-end=496>Tonneau Cover</p></li><li data-start=497 data-end=515><p data-start=499 data-end=515>Running Boards</p></li><li data-start=516 data-end=533><p data-start=518 data-end=533>Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=534 data-end=550><p data-start=536 data-end=550>And Much More!</p></li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=552 data-end=677><strong data-start=552 data-end=593>Excellent Condition – Priced to Sell!</strong><br data-start=593 data-end=596 />Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, fully loaded truck ready to work or play.</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; data-start=515 data-end=992><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=960 data-end=976><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1148 data-end=1276><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;> </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=871 data-end=883>Pricing:</strong></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem 2.75rem; data-start=886 data-end=1045><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=886 data-end=962><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=888 data-end=962>Sale Price + <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=901 data-end=909>$299</strong> for a <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=916 data-end=960>New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST </strong></p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=963 data-end=987><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=965 data-end=987> </p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=988 data-end=1045><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=990 data-end=1045><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1002 data-end=1045>$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)</strong></p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1047 data-end=1176>We are your <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1059 data-end=1095>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, with <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1102 data-end=1124>new arrivals daily</strong> including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1178 data-end=1280><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1178 data-end=1211>Extended Warranties Available</strong> – Up to <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1220 data-end=1231>3 Years</strong> for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=1282 data-end=1450>? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Chrystal Gret Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 205,856 KM

Vehicle Description

