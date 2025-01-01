$19,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chrystal Gret Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 205,856 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE – VERIFIED CARFAX HISTORY REPORT
LOCAL LT CREW CAB – Powerful and Reliable
Engine: 5.3L V8 EcoTec
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: 4WD
Seating: 6 Passengers
Features Include:
Backup Assist with Touchscreen Display
LED Lighting
Trailer Hitch
Spray-In Bed Liner
Tonneau Cover
Running Boards
Keyless Entry
And Much More!
Excellent Condition – Priced to Sell!
Don’t miss out on this well-maintained, fully loaded truck ready to work or play.
Pricing:
Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 Omvic Fee + HST
$91 Licensing Fee (Includes New Plates)
We are your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily including quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended Warranties Available – Up to 3 Years for added peace of mind (Ask sales for details).
? Please call ahead to make an appointment and confirm availability.
? Visit us online at: www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST – MJCANADA TRUCKS CENTRE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-829-7525