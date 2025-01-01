Menu
Exceptionally clean, Ontario-owned Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4WD – powered by the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed transmission. Accident-free with a verified Carfax history report. This truck stands out with a chrome-accented front and rear, offering a perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and performance. Proudly kept in excellent shape by its previous owner and loaded with premium extras including a color-matched high-end fiberglass cap, spray-in box liner, running boards, hood and rain visors. Factory-equipped with the GM Trailering Package, heated seats, power driver seat, backup camera, LED lighting, keyless entry, and push-button start. Finished in a striking metallic bronze exterior over a luxurious cashmere interior. Pricing: Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 OMVIC Fee + HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). MJ Canada Trucks Centre – your trusted Certified Pre-Owned Truck Dealer. We offer a wide selection of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs, with new inventory arriving daily. Extended warranties available – up to 3 years of coverage for added peace of mind (ask for details). Call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability. Visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca – Quality & Trust. MJ Canada Trucks Centre.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

189,402 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12838393

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,402KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3HG330211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRONZE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 14419-TL
  • Mileage 189,402 KM

Vehicle Description

  1.  Exceptionally clean, Ontario-owned Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4WD – powered by the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed transmission. Accident-free with a verified Carfax history report. This truck stands out with a chrome-accented front and rear, offering a perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and performance. Proudly kept in excellent shape by its previous owner and loaded with premium extras including a color-matched high-end fiberglass cap, spray-in box liner, running boards, hood and rain visors. Factory-equipped with the GM Trailering Package, heated seats, power driver seat, backup camera, LED lighting, keyless entry, and push-button start. Finished in a striking metallic bronze exterior over a luxurious cashmere interior. Pricing: Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 OMVIC Fee + HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). MJ Canada Trucks Centre – your trusted Certified Pre-Owned Truck Dealer. We offer a wide selection of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs, with new inventory arriving daily. Extended warranties available – up to 3 years of coverage for added peace of mind (ask for details). Call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability. Visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca – Quality & Trust. MJ Canada Trucks Centre.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
