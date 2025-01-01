$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRONZE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 14419-TL
- Mileage 189,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Exceptionally clean, Ontario-owned Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Cab 4WD – powered by the legendary 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth 6-speed transmission. Accident-free with a verified Carfax history report. This truck stands out with a chrome-accented front and rear, offering a perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and performance. Proudly kept in excellent shape by its previous owner and loaded with premium extras including a color-matched high-end fiberglass cap, spray-in box liner, running boards, hood and rain visors. Factory-equipped with the GM Trailering Package, heated seats, power driver seat, backup camera, LED lighting, keyless entry, and push-button start. Finished in a striking metallic bronze exterior over a luxurious cashmere interior. Pricing: Sale Price + $299 for a New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate + $12.50 OMVIC Fee + HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). MJ Canada Trucks Centre – your trusted Certified Pre-Owned Truck Dealer. We offer a wide selection of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs, with new inventory arriving daily. Extended warranties available – up to 3 years of coverage for added peace of mind (ask for details). Call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability. Visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca – Quality & Trust. MJ Canada Trucks Centre.
Vehicle Features
416-829-7525