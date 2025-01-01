2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$21,998+ taxes & licensing
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Tobacco / Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 259,560 KM
Power & Performance – Exceptionally Clean High Country
No accidents or damage reported. Verified local Ontario truck according to Carfax history.
This unique High Country Crew Cab is a true powerhouse, equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD for unmatched strength and smooth performance. Finished in stunning Pearl White over a premium Tobacco Orange leather interior, this truck has been meticulously cared for, offering both rugged capability and refined luxury.
Key highlights include: premium matching tobacco leather interior, power sunroof, factory navigation with backup assist and responsive touchscreen, GM trailing package, heated & cooled power-adjustable front seats with individual controls, middle and overhead consoles, 20” high-end chrome wheels with excellent tires, upgraded suspension and performance exhaust, spray-in bedliner, running boards, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, LED lighting throughout, and rear power ventilation window.
This vehicle was a local Toyota/Lexus store trade-in, personally owned and properly maintained with a verified Carfax history.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 for a new Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $12.50 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee (includes new plates).
MJ Canada Trucks Centre is your trusted Certified Pre-Owned Truck Dealer, specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs with fresh inventory arriving daily. Extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind.
Call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca – Quality & Trust.
