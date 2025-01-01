2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=124> <strong data-start=131 data-end=189>Power & Performance – Exceptionally Clean High Country</strong><br data-start=189 data-end=192 /><br />No accidents or damage reported. Verified local Ontario truck according to Carfax history.</p><p data-start=286 data-end=652>This unique High Country Crew Cab is a true powerhouse, equipped with a 6.2L V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD for unmatched strength and smooth performance. Finished in stunning Pearl White over a premium Tobacco Orange leather interior, this truck has been meticulously cared for, offering both rugged capability and refined luxury.</p><p data-start=654 data-end=1171>Key highlights include: premium matching tobacco leather interior, power sunroof, factory navigation with backup assist and responsive touchscreen, GM trailing package, heated & cooled power-adjustable front seats with individual controls, middle and overhead consoles, 20” high-end chrome wheels with excellent tires, upgraded suspension and performance exhaust, spray-in bedliner, running boards, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry with push-button start, LED lighting throughout, and rear power ventilation window.</p><p data-start=1173 data-end=1301>This vehicle was a local Toyota/Lexus store trade-in, personally owned and properly maintained with a verified Carfax history.</p><p data-start=1303 data-end=1454><strong data-start=1303 data-end=1315>Pricing:</strong> Sale price plus $299 for a new Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $12.50 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee (includes new plates).</p><p data-start=1456 data-end=1698>MJ Canada Trucks Centre is your trusted Certified Pre-Owned Truck Dealer, specializing in quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs with fresh inventory arriving daily. Extended warranties available for up to 3 years for added peace of mind.</p><p data-start=1700 data-end=1841>Call ahead to book your appointment and confirm availability, or visit us online at <strong data-start=1787 data-end=1818><a class= href=http://www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1789 data-end=1816>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong> – <em data-start=1821 data-end=1839>Quality & Trust.</em></p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

259,560 KM

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2 L Fully Appointed

12872699

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 6.2 L Fully Appointed

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
259,560KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEJ9HG125519

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tobacco / Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,560 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
