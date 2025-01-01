Menu
Black 2017 Chevy Silverado LT Crew Cab True North Edition,  Short Box – 158,426 KMS. Proud local one-owner personal ownership since 2017. No collisions according to Carfax History Report (verified). Powered by a V8 5.3L powerful engine with 6-speed transmission and 4WD. This Silverado is well-equipped with: GM trailering package, back-up assist, driver power seat, heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, LED lighting, spray-in bed liner, tonneau cover, running boards, alloy wheels, keyless remote, remote start, and much more. Outstanding shape and condition – ready to drive!

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

158,426 KM

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab True North Edition In Black

13055111

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab True North Edition In Black

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,426KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC0HG460463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chrystal Metallic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2017 Chevy Silverado LT Crew Cab True North Edition,  Short Box – 158,426 KMS. Proud local one-owner personal ownership since 2017. No collisions according to Carfax History Report (verified). Powered by a V8 5.3L powerful engine with 6-speed transmission and 4WD. This Silverado is well-equipped with: GM trailering package, back-up assist, driver power seat, heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, LED lighting, spray-in bed liner, tonneau cover, running boards, alloy wheels, keyless remote, remote start, and much more. Outstanding shape and condition – ready to drive!

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500