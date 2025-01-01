$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab True North Edition In Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chrystal Metallic Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Black 2017 Chevy Silverado LT Crew Cab True North Edition, Short Box – 158,426 KMS. Proud local one-owner personal ownership since 2017. No collisions according to Carfax History Report (verified). Powered by a V8 5.3L powerful engine with 6-speed transmission and 4WD. This Silverado is well-equipped with: GM trailering package, back-up assist, driver power seat, heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, LED lighting, spray-in bed liner, tonneau cover, running boards, alloy wheels, keyless remote, remote start, and much more. Outstanding shape and condition – ready to drive!
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At MJ Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
416-829-7525