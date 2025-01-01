2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
For Sale at M&L Autos 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 (143.5 Wheelbase)
Exceptionally clean and barely driven this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 with only 141,100 kms is a rare find! Powerful, capable, and loaded with features, its ready for work, adventure, or everyday comfort.
5.3L V8 Engine strong, reliable, and efficient 4x4 Drivetrain built for any terrain or weather
Z71 Off-Road Package upgraded suspension, skid plates & styling 143.5 Wheelbase perfect balance of space and capability
Crew Cab roomy interior with seating for five 5.8 FT Bed great for hauling and towing
Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Running Boards
LIFTED TRUCK! With only 141,100 kms, this Silverado feels practically new offering power, comfort, and durability in one impressive truck. Available now contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR $999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 3GCUKRECXHG339861

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # CS1761
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale at M&L Autos 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 (143.5 Wheelbase)
Exceptionally clean and barely driven this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 with only 141,100 kms is a rare find! Powerful, capable, and loaded with features, its ready for work, adventure, or everyday comfort.
5.3L V8 Engine strong, reliable, and efficient
4x4 Drivetrain built for any terrain or weather
Z71 Off-Road Package upgraded suspension, skid plates & styling
143.5 Wheelbase perfect balance of space and capability
Crew Cab roomy interior with seating for five
5.8 FT Bed great for hauling and towing
Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start
Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Running Boards
LIFTED TRUCK!
With only 141,100 kms, this Silverado feels practically new offering power, comfort, and durability in one impressive truck.
Available now contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR $999

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500