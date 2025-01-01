$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CS1761
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale at M&L Autos 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 (143.5 Wheelbase)
Exceptionally clean and barely driven this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 with only 141,100 kms is a rare find! Powerful, capable, and loaded with features, its ready for work, adventure, or everyday comfort.
5.3L V8 Engine strong, reliable, and efficient
4x4 Drivetrain built for any terrain or weather
Z71 Off-Road Package upgraded suspension, skid plates & styling
143.5 Wheelbase perfect balance of space and capability
Crew Cab roomy interior with seating for five
5.8 FT Bed great for hauling and towing
Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start
Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Running Boards
LIFTED TRUCK!
With only 141,100 kms, this Silverado feels practically new offering power, comfort, and durability in one impressive truck.
Available now contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR $999
905-439-7689