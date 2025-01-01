Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=91 data-end=167><strong data-start=91 data-end=165>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT (6.7 FT Bed) 💪</strong></p><p data-start=169 data-end=340>Tough, capable, and built to perform – this <strong data-start=213 data-end=244>2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT</strong> with a <strong data-start=252 data-end=266>6.7 FT bed</strong> and <strong data-start=271 data-end=286>166,135 kms</strong> is ready for work, play, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=342 data-end=825>✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – powerful, reliable, and fuel-efficient<br data-start=399 data-end=402 />✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for all weather and terrain<br data-start=454 data-end=457 />✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for family or crew<br data-start=516 data-end=519 />✅ 6.7 FT Bed – perfect for hauling and towing<br data-start=564 data-end=567 />✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller<br data-start=607 data-end=610 />✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=658 data-end=661 />✅ Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=709 data-end=712 />✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=744 data-end=747 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Chrome Accents<br data-start=790 data-end=793 />✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start</p><p data-start=827 data-end=974>The Silverado LT is known for <strong data-start=857 data-end=901>its strength, dependability, and comfort</strong> – a truck that’s as tough on the job as it is comfortable on the road.</p><p data-start=976 data-end=1053>💰 <strong data-start=979 data-end=1051>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1055 data-end=1113>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1055 data-end=1113>CERTIFIED FOR $899</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,135 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13145911

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1762359663131
  2. 1762359663627
  3. 1762359664026
  4. 1762359664507
  5. 1762359664915
  6. 1762359665345
  7. 1762359665765
  8. 1762359666199
  9. 1762359666612
  10. 1762359667038
  11. 1762359667478
  12. 1762359667893
  13. 1762359668306
  14. 1762359668748
  15. 1762359669146
  16. 1762359669575
  17. 1762359670003
  18. 1762359670440
  19. 1762359670868
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,135KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC0HG229255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CS1755
  • Mileage 166,135 KM

Vehicle Description

💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT (6.7 FT Bed) 💪

Tough, capable, and built to perform – this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT with a 6.7 FT bed and 166,135 kms is ready for work, play, and everything in between.

✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – powerful, reliable, and fuel-efficient
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for all weather and terrain
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for family or crew
✅ 6.7 FT Bed – perfect for hauling and towing
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Chrome Accents
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start

The Silverado LT is known for its strength, dependability, and comfort – a truck that’s as tough on the job as it is comfortable on the road.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR $899

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE 225,600 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport CVT 163,250 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle 170,900 KM $18,399 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500