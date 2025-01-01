$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CS1755
- Mileage 166,135 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT (6.7 FT Bed) 💪
Tough, capable, and built to perform – this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT with a 6.7 FT bed and 166,135 kms is ready for work, play, and everything in between.
✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – powerful, reliable, and fuel-efficient
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for all weather and terrain
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for family or crew
✅ 6.7 FT Bed – perfect for hauling and towing
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Chrome Accents
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start
The Silverado LT is known for its strength, dependability, and comfort – a truck that’s as tough on the job as it is comfortable on the road.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
