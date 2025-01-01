$20,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CS1754
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT w/2LT (143.5” Wheelbase) 💪
Built to work and comfortable to drive – this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT with 195,000 kms delivers proven V8 power, everyday comfort, and dependable 4WD capability.
✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – strong, reliable, and great for towing
✅ 4WD – ready for job sites, winter roads, and weekend use
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior for family or crew
✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – excellent balance of ride comfort and capability
✅ LT w/2LT Package – upgraded features and premium interior
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB
✅ Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start
✅ Power Driver Seat & Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Chrome Accents
The Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT is known for its durability, comfort, and versatility, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689