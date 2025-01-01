Menu
<p data-start=92 data-end=198><strong data-start=92 data-end=196>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT w/2LT (143.5” Wheelbase) 💪</strong></p><p data-start=200 data-end=386>Built to work and comfortable to drive – this <strong data-start=246 data-end=288>2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT</strong> with <strong data-start=294 data-end=309>195,000 kms</strong> delivers proven V8 power, everyday comfort, and dependable 4WD capability.</p><p data-start=388 data-end=964>✅ 5.3L V8 Engine – strong, reliable, and great for towing<br data-start=445 data-end=448 />✅ 4WD – ready for job sites, winter roads, and weekend use<br data-start=506 data-end=509 />✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior for family or crew<br data-start=558 data-end=561 />✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – excellent balance of ride comfort and capability<br data-start=630 data-end=633 />✅ LT w/2LT Package – upgraded features and premium interior<br data-start=692 data-end=695 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=737 data-end=740 />✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB<br data-start=782 data-end=785 />✅ Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=823 data-end=826 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Remote Start<br data-start=868 data-end=871 />✅ Power Driver Seat & Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=916 data-end=919 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Chrome Accents</p><p data-start=966 data-end=1113>The Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT is known for <strong data-start=1007 data-end=1051>its durability, comfort, and versatility</strong>, making it a great choice for both work and everyday driving.</p><p data-start=1115 data-end=1192>💰 <strong data-start=1118 data-end=1190>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1194 data-end=1254>📍 <strong data-start=1197 data-end=1210>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1194 data-end=1254><strong data-start=1197 data-end=1210>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
195,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC7HG464154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CS1754
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
