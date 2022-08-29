$29,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Z71 Crew Cab 6.5 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9275293
- Stock #: 13712E
- VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG507603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 150,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Pearl White Exterior Over Black Leather Interior, 2017 LT Z71 Crew Cab 4WD With 6.5 Foot Box, Local Ontario Truck Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report (Verified) , Report Sumarry Page copy Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures.
Outstanding Shape And Condition Well Equiped Truck.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
