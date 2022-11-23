Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,361 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Z71 6.66 Foot Box

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT Z71 6.66 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

149,361KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365806
  • Stock #: 13749E
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG511482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Proud Ontario Sigle Personal Ownership Since Day-One, No Accidents Or Damaged Reported According To Car-Fax History Report 

(Verified - Copy Of The HIstory Report First Page Sumarry Attached With Add Pictures ) .

Gorgeous Pearl White Mettalic LT Crew Cab 4WD - V8 -5.3 Litre Engine With A Good Size Box ( 6.66 Foot ) & Well Equiped Truck Plus Some Extra Convenice Options Added By The Owner ..

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

