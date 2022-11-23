$29,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT Z71 6.66 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9365806
- Stock #: 13749E
- VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG511482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 149,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Proud Ontario Sigle Personal Ownership Since Day-One, No Accidents Or Damaged Reported According To Car-Fax History Report
(Verified - Copy Of The HIstory Report First Page Sumarry Attached With Add Pictures ) .
Gorgeous Pearl White Mettalic LT Crew Cab 4WD - V8 -5.3 Litre Engine With A Good Size Box ( 6.66 Foot ) & Well Equiped Truck Plus Some Extra Convenice Options Added By The Owner ..
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
