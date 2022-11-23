$28,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ- Z71 Off Road 6.5 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 13741E
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC0HG467131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,223 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Truck, No Accidents Reported According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Report Sumarry Page Attached With This Add Picture
Clean Rare Spec Crew Cab LTZ - Z71 4WD V8 5.3 Litre Engine, 6.5 Foot Box In Pearl White Over Black Leather Interior / Sunroof / Individual Front Seats With Middle & Overhead Console / Front & Rear Driving Aid / Back Up Camera With Wi-Fii With Touch Screen / Trailer Hitch & Front Controler / Steering Wheel Control Switches / Spray-In Box Liner With Soft Cover / Remot Start / Runing Boards / 20" Black Wheels / Etc ..
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Pre-Owned Certified
Vehicle Features
