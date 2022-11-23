Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

199,223 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- Z71 Off Road 6.5 Foot Box

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- Z71 Off Road 6.5 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

199,223KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9410926
  Stock #: 13741E
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC0HG467131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,223 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Truck, No Accidents Reported According To Car-Fax History Report ( Verified ), Copy Of The First Report Sumarry Page Attached With This Add Picture

Clean Rare Spec Crew Cab LTZ - Z71 4WD V8 5.3 Litre Engine, 6.5 Foot Box In Pearl White Over Black Leather Interior /  Sunroof / Individual Front Seats With Middle & Overhead Console / Front & Rear Driving Aid / Back Up Camera With Wi-Fii With Touch Screen / Trailer Hitch & Front Controler / Steering Wheel Control Switches / Spray-In Box Liner With Soft Cover / Remot Start / Runing Boards / 20" Black Wheels / Etc ..

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Pre-Owned Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

