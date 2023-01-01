Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

189,300 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ FULLY EQUIPED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ FULLY EQUIPED

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705334
  • Stock #: 13805T
  • VIN: 3GCUKSECXHG197471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Two Tune Caramel / Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Top Of The Line, Fully Equipped Through Out With All The Bells & Whistles Such As Individual Leather Front Heated & Cooled Powered Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Back Up Camera On A Touch Screen Including Wi-Fi & Wireless Cell Phone Chatger ,Driving Assit, Huge Middle & Overhead Console, Bi-Led Lights, 20"Chrome Wheels, Running Boards, Box Liner & Cover And Much More, 8 Speed Transmission Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 - 4 WD, Very Decent Condition, Round $100 Grand New !!

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Car-fax History ( Verified ) Report Also Showing As Local Ontario Truck With Some Service Details, ( Copy Of History Report Sumarry Will Be Attached With Add Pictures).

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 186,126 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 189,300 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 151,026 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory