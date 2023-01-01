$29,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ FULLY EQUIPED
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9705334
- Stock #: 13805T
- VIN: 3GCUKSECXHG197471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Two Tune Caramel / Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Top Of The Line, Fully Equipped Through Out With All The Bells & Whistles Such As Individual Leather Front Heated & Cooled Powered Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Back Up Camera On A Touch Screen Including Wi-Fi & Wireless Cell Phone Chatger ,Driving Assit, Huge Middle & Overhead Console, Bi-Led Lights, 20"Chrome Wheels, Running Boards, Box Liner & Cover And Much More, 8 Speed Transmission Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 - 4 WD, Very Decent Condition, Round $100 Grand New !!
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Car-fax History ( Verified ) Report Also Showing As Local Ontario Truck With Some Service Details, ( Copy Of History Report Sumarry Will Be Attached With Add Pictures).
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
