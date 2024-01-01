Menu
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT – SAFETY Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p><strong>PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPAIR, REBUILT TITLE, 7 SEATER, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLING SEATS.</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198</p><p><strong>Vehicle:</strong> 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT<br /><strong>Mileage:</strong> 162,000 kms<br /><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition, Safety Certified<br /><strong>Trim:</strong> LT – Comfortable and Spacious</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $12,950 + tax & licensing fees</p><p>Looking for a reliable SUV with plenty of space and great features? This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT is an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking comfort and practicality. Sold certified for peace of mind and priced to sell!</p><p>Come visit us today or call for more information!</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br /><strong>905.808.1198</strong></p><p><strong>CARFAX LINK : </strong><strong>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WclUBsNYn3mjf1Ot4iEG6oqsjN%2BYMhR5</strong></p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,777KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

