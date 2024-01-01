$12,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,777 KM
FOR SALE: 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT – SAFETY Certified and Ready to Go!
PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPAIR, REBUILT TITLE, 7 SEATER, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLING SEATS.
Vehicle: 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT
Mileage: 162,000 kms
Condition: Great Condition, Safety Certified
Trim: LT – Comfortable and Spacious
Price: $12,950 + tax & licensing fees
Looking for a reliable SUV with plenty of space and great features? This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT is an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking comfort and practicality. Sold certified for peace of mind and priced to sell!
Come visit us today or call for more information!
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WclUBsNYn3mjf1Ot4iEG6oqsjN%2BYMhR5
