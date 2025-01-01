2017 Chrysler 300

Menu
*PANO ROOF* *RWD *LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2017 Make: Chrysler 300s Model: 300s RWD Kms: 113,025 Price: $16,480+HST Sport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 Chrysler 300s RWD with only 113,025 KMS!! For the low price of $16.480+HST and licensing. Professionally detailed, Vehicle is in great. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $799. Which includes a complimentary oil change along with a 36 point safety inspect. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 2C3CCABG1HH612532

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

Used
113,025KM
VIN 2C3CCABG1HH612532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 612532
  • Mileage 113,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Illuminated rear cupholders
Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.62 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Performance 4 Wheel Independent Suspension

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black 300S Grille w/Bright Surround
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
8.4 Touchscreen
Wheels: 20 x 8 Hyper Black Aluminum

