$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus | Advanced Safety | Panoroof | FWD
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus | 3.6L V6 | Bright White | Stow n Go | Heated Leather Seats | Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Advanced SafetyTec Group | Tri-pane Panoramic Sunroof | Uconnect Theatre Group w/ dual Rear Screens | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Forward Collision Warning | Blind Spot Monitoring | Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist | 360 Surround View Camera | Trailer Tow Group | Hands-free Power Liftgate | Hands-free Dual Power Sliding Doors
Exclusive Company Demo
Introducing the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus, an incredibly affordable yet fully loaded minivan perfect for families. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and finished in Bright White, this Pacifica features the innovative Stow 'n Go seating system for ultimate cargo flexibility. Inside, enjoy heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Uconnect 8.4" touchscreen display with navigation. The tri-pane panoramic sunroof enhances the spacious interior, while the Uconnect Theatre Group with dual rear screens keeps passengers entertained. Advanced safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a 360 Surround View Camera. Additional conveniences like remote start, parallel and perpendicular park assist, a hands-free power liftgate, and hands-free dual power sliding doors make every journey a breeze. The Trailer Tow Group further enhances this Pacifica's practicality, making it the ideal choice for modern families seeking luxury and functionality at an exceptional value.
