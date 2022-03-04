$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger
SXT
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
128,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8564435
- Stock #: 565662TAP
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH565662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 128,142 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
