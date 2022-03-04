Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Challenger

128,142 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 8564435
  2. 8564435
  3. 8564435
  4. 8564435
  5. 8564435
  6. 8564435
  7. 8564435
  8. 8564435
  9. 8564435
  10. 8564435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564435
  • Stock #: 565662TAP
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH565662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 128,142 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Titan XD...
 125,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 38,704 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory