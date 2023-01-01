Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Challenger

106,963 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9823204
  2. 9823204
  3. 9823204
  4. 9823204
  5. 9823204
  6. 9823204
  7. 9823204
  8. 9823204
  9. 9823204
  10. 9823204
  11. 9823204
  12. 9823204
  13. 9823204
  14. 9823204
  15. 9823204
  16. 9823204
  17. 9823204
  18. 9823204
  19. 9823204
  20. 9823204
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9823204
  • Stock #: 607006
  • VIN: 2c3cdzag3hh607006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,963 KM

Vehicle Description


2017 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT PLUS RWD

It has 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 Engine which delivers up to 303 horsepower and sends all that power through a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Dodge Challenge...
 68,482 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Ec...
 82,125 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE
 129,800 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory