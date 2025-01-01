Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2017 Dodge Charger SXT RWD - For Sale</strong><br /><strong>Price:</strong> $15,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing<br /><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2</p><p><strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Drive Type:</strong> Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 3.6L V6 Pentastar®</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 178,120 KMS</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li></ul><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Remote start system</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li><li>Power driver’s seat with lumbar support</li><li>Dual-zone climate control</li><li>Sport-tuned suspension</li><li>LED daytime running lights</li></ul><p><strong>Condition:</strong></p><ul><li>Excellent</li><li>Regularly serviced and maintained</li></ul><p><strong>Contact Us:</strong><br />📍 M&L Autos<br />📞 Call or text: 905-439-7689<br />📧 sales@mlautos.ca</p><p>Come by for a test drive and experience the bold styling and performance of this Dodge Charger!</p>

2017 Dodge Charger

178,111 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT RWD

Watch This Vehicle
12134886

2017 Dodge Charger

4dr Sdn SXT RWD

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1738111521
  2. 1738111520
  3. 1738111521
  4. 1738111521
  5. 1738111520
  6. 1738111521
  7. 1738111520
  8. 1738111520
  9. 1738111521
  10. 1738111521
  11. 1738111521
  12. 1738111521
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG4HH622964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Charger SXT RWD - For Sale
Price: $15,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing
Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

Vehicle Details:

  • Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 Pentastar®
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Mileage: 178,120 KMS
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior Color: Black
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline

Features:

  • Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Remote start system
  • Keyless entry and push-button start
  • Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • LED daytime running lights

Condition:

  • Excellent
  • Regularly serviced and maintained

Contact Us:
📍 M&L Autos
📞 Call or text: 905-439-7689
📧 sales@mlautos.ca

Come by for a test drive and experience the bold styling and performance of this Dodge Charger!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr XLE 174,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology 120,500 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport 0 $17,999 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger