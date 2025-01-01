$15,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT RWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,111 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Charger SXT RWD - For Sale
Features:
- Uconnect® infotainment system with touchscreen
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Remote start system
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
- Dual-zone climate control
- Sport-tuned suspension
- LED daytime running lights
Condition:
- Excellent
- Regularly serviced and maintained
