This Dodge Charger is bold, muscular, and loaded with heritage. This 2017 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br><br>-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br> <br>Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 140,121 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

$18,800 + tax & licensing

2017 Dodge Charger RALLYE Navigation Beats Heated Seats Sunroof Remote Start

Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
140,979KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG1HH641729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16288FA
  • Mileage 140,979 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Charger is bold, muscular, and loaded with heritage. This 2017 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 140,121 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Navigation
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
2.62 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

