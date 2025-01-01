$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
R/T DAYTONA EDITION
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
66,450KM
VIN 2C3CDXCT3HH588617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
- Interior Colour Black w/Brazen Gold Stch
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona Edition
This is a bold, performance-focused sedan powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, delivering raw muscle with an aggressive exhaust note and track-ready capabilities. It features a performance-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, Super Track Pak, and a high-performance cold-air intake system. The exterior stands out with exclusive Daytona badging, satin-black hood and roof wrap, rear spoiler, and 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Inside, it offers heated and ventilated Nappa leather and Alcantara sport seats with Daytona embroidery, a premium 8.4" Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a performance steering wheel, and custom interior trim. With its race-inspired design and everyday comfort, the Daytona Edition perfectly balances power, presence, and practicality.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
