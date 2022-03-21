Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

106,764 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

RALLYE

RALLYE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8901916
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG7HH513425

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,764 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE CHARGER RALLYE AWD

This vehicle is powered by 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine that produces 300 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.  It has an eight-speed automatic transmission.


HST and Licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C



WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.



PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!



LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.



APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!



AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

