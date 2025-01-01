$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR885166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ONKomfort Motors
*208,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$8,889+HST/LICENSING
2017 DODGE CARAVAN SXT
✅️New Front & Rear Brakes✅️New Front & Rear Tires✅️New Cabin Filter✅️New Engine Air Filter✅️6 Month Extended Warranty
ABOVE INCLUDED IF CERTIFIED FOR +$999+hst UPON INSPECTION
Optional Add-Ons:•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst•2Yr/Unltd km EXTENDED WARRA TY POWERTRAIN for $999+hst $1000/claim•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst
As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan