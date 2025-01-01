Menu
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*208,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$8,889+HST/LICENSING

2017 DODGE CARAVAN SXT

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty
 

ABOVE INCLUDED IF CERTIFIED FOR  +$999+hst UPON INSPECTION

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2Yr/Unltd km EXTENDED WARRA TY POWERTRAIN for $999+hst $1000/claim
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst 

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:"Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999."

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

208,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12099505

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR885166

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan