2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT/Alloy Wheels/Power Windows/Locks/Automatic Transmission/7

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT/Alloy Wheels/Power Windows/Locks/Automatic Transmission/7

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$16,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,664KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696482
  • Stock #: 20181-1
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR682109
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Clean 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 7 Passenger equipped with many features such as Alloy Wheels, Power Windows/Locks, Automatic Transmission And much much more!!! Please ask for our easy financing today!


FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Cup Holders - Rear
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Driver seat mounted armrest
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

