Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

CUP HOLDERS

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Cup Holders - Rear

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

1-touch down

Front wheel independent suspension

Mode Select Transmission

