2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

120,654 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Entertainment Pkg Leather/Alloys/Camera

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Entertainment Pkg Leather/Alloys/Camera

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

120,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9476724
  Stock #: 6793
  VIN: 2C4RDGEG4HR878982

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 6793
  Mileage 120,654 KM

**888-856-3052** GT with entertainment package * Leather, Backup Camera, Power Sliding doors,
Captain Chairs, Rear Air, Full Stow and Go,
Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and
More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE
AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms
up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12
months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing certification package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR
SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2019
2015 Chrysler Pacifica, Pontiac Montana, Ford Flex, Toyota Sienna, Honda
Odyssey, Entourage, VW Routan, Town and Country, Ronda, Mazda 5 Mini
Van model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact
dealer for more details. Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

