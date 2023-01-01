2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus No Accident Backup Camera Navigation Leather

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus No Accident Backup Camera Navigation Leather

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9487911

Stock #: 11946

11946 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR878831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11946

Mileage 109,033 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Quad Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 17" wheel covers Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Front Windshield Trim Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Crystal Interior Steering Wheel Controls Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio: 130 Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL 3RD ROW Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

