2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus No Accident Backup Camera Navigation Leather
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
109,033KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487911
- Stock #: 11946
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR878831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Serving the Kitchener area, Tabangi Motors, located at 1436 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2, Canada, is your premier retailer of Preowned vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Tabangi Motors in Kitchener, ON treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in Kitchener.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 109,033 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and you'll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG3HR878831.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://kitchener.tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Quad Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
17" wheel covers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/Granite Crystal
Steering Wheel Controls
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio: 130
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
