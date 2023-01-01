Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

227,561 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Navigation Sunroof Alpine Audio Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Navigation Sunroof Alpine Audio Leather

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10377747
  2. 10377747
  3. 10377747
  4. 10377747
  5. 10377747
  6. 10377747
  7. 10377747
  8. 10377747
  9. 10377747
  10. 10377747
  11. 10377747
  12. 10377747
  13. 10377747
  14. 10377747
  15. 10377747
  16. 10377747
  17. 10377747
  18. 10377747
  19. 10377747
  20. 10377747
  21. 10377747
  22. 10377747
  23. 10377747
  24. 10377747
  25. 10377747
  26. 10377747
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
227,561KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10377747
  • Stock #: 12760A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG0HT615885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12760A
  • Mileage 227,561 KM

Vehicle Description

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 227,561 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 77,701 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,217 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,254 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory