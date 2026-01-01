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<span>2017 Ferrari 488 GTB</span> <span>Finished in a stunning </span><span>Red exterior</span><span>, this </span><strong>2017 Ferrari 488 GTB</strong><span><strong> embodies Ferrari’s unmistakable blend of breathtaking performance, exotic styling, and precision engineering</strong>. Designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, the 488 GTB combines race-inspired technology with everyday drivability, making it one of Ferrari’s most celebrated supercars.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>3.9L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 661 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive</strong><span>, this </span><span>488 GTB</span><span> delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unmistakable Ferrari soundtrack. With only </span><span>20,954 KM</span><span>, this low-kilometre supercar is ready for its next owner.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 – 661 HP</span><span> • </span><span>7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch Transmission</span><span> • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) • Carbon Ceramic Brakes • Ferrari Manettino Drive Modes • Premium Leather Interior • Front Suspension Lift System • Navigation & Bluetooth Connectivity • Rear Parking Sensors & Camera • Forged Alloy Wheels • LED Signature Lighting • Dual-Zone Climate Control • Push Button Start</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

20,954 KM

Details Description

$334,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

NOVITECH WHEELS

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14285765

2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

NOVITECH WHEELS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14285765
  2. 14285765
  3. 14285765
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$334,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,954KM
VIN ZFF79ALA6H0222537

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 222537
  • Mileage 20,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ferrari 488 GTB




Finished in a stunning Red exterior, this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB embodies Ferrari’s unmistakable blend of breathtaking performance, exotic styling, and precision engineering. Designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, the 488 GTB combines race-inspired technology with everyday drivability, making it one of Ferrari’s most celebrated supercars.




Powered by a 3.9L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 661 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this 488 GTB delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unmistakable Ferrari soundtrack. With only 20,954 KM, this low-kilometre supercar is ready for its next owner.




Factory Options & Features:



• 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 – 661 HP

• 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch Transmission

• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

• Carbon Ceramic Brakes

• Ferrari Manettino Drive Modes

• Premium Leather Interior

• Front Suspension Lift System

• Navigation & Bluetooth Connectivity

• Rear Parking Sensors & Camera

• Forged Alloy Wheels

• LED Signature Lighting

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Push Button Start







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$334,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2017 Ferrari 488 GTB