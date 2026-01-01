$334,888+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ferrari 488 GTB
NOVITECH WHEELS
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB
NOVITECH WHEELS
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$334,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,954KM
VIN ZFF79ALA6H0222537
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 222537
- Mileage 20,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB
Finished in a stunning Red exterior, this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB embodies Ferrari’s unmistakable blend of breathtaking performance, exotic styling, and precision engineering. Designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, the 488 GTB combines race-inspired technology with everyday drivability, making it one of Ferrari’s most celebrated supercars.
Powered by a 3.9L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 661 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this 488 GTB delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unmistakable Ferrari soundtrack. With only 20,954 KM, this low-kilometre supercar is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 – 661 HP
• 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch Transmission
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
• Carbon Ceramic Brakes
• Ferrari Manettino Drive Modes
• Premium Leather Interior
• Front Suspension Lift System
• Navigation & Bluetooth Connectivity
• Rear Parking Sensors & Camera
• Forged Alloy Wheels
• LED Signature Lighting
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in a stunning Red exterior, this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB embodies Ferrari’s unmistakable blend of breathtaking performance, exotic styling, and precision engineering. Designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience, the 488 GTB combines race-inspired technology with everyday drivability, making it one of Ferrari’s most celebrated supercars.
Powered by a 3.9L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 661 horsepower, paired with a lightning-fast 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this 488 GTB delivers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling, and an unmistakable Ferrari soundtrack. With only 20,954 KM, this low-kilometre supercar is ready for its next owner.
Factory Options & Features:
• 3.9L Twin-Turbo V8 – 661 HP
• 7-Speed F1 Dual-Clutch Transmission
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
• Carbon Ceramic Brakes
• Ferrari Manettino Drive Modes
• Premium Leather Interior
• Front Suspension Lift System
• Navigation & Bluetooth Connectivity
• Rear Parking Sensors & Camera
• Forged Alloy Wheels
• LED Signature Lighting
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Push Button Start
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$334,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB