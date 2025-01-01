Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=112 data-end=171><strong data-start=116 data-end=169>2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD – Reliable & Spacious SUV!</strong></h3><p data-start=172 data-end=280>📍 <strong data-start=175 data-end=245>Available at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON</strong><br data-start=245 data-end=248 />📞 <strong data-start=251 data-end=265>Call/Text:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p data-start=282 data-end=611>✅ <strong data-start=284 data-end=293>Year:</strong> 2017<br data-start=298 data-end=301 />✅ <strong data-start=303 data-end=312>Make:</strong> Ford<br data-start=317 data-end=320 />✅ <strong data-start=322 data-end=332>Model:</strong> Edge<br data-start=337 data-end=340 />✅ <strong data-start=342 data-end=351>Trim:</strong> SEL AWD<br data-start=359 data-end=362 />✅ <strong data-start=364 data-end=379>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=401 data-end=404 />✅ <strong data-start=406 data-end=417 data-is-only-node=>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6 / 2.0L EcoBoost (Confirm Engine Type)<br data-start=463 data-end=466 />✅ <strong data-start=468 data-end=485>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic<br data-start=503 data-end=506 />✅ <strong data-start=508 data-end=520>Mileage:</strong> 160,250 km<br data-start=531 data-end=534 />✅ <strong data-start=536 data-end=555>Exterior Color:</strong> Maroon<br data-start=570 data-end=573 />✅ <strong data-start=575 data-end=594>Interior Color:</strong> Black</p><h3 data-start=613 data-end=636><strong data-start=617 data-end=634>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=637 data-end=1273>🔹 <strong data-start=640 data-end=665>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Confident handling in all seasons<br data-start=701 data-end=704 />🔹 <strong data-start=707 data-end=729>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Stay warm in winter<br data-start=751 data-end=754 />🔹 <strong data-start=757 data-end=791>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</strong> – Personalized comfort<br data-start=814 data-end=817 />🔹 <strong data-start=820 data-end=850>SYNC 3 Infotainment System</strong> – Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br data-start=898 data-end=901 />🔹 <strong data-start=904 data-end=933>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Individual temperature settings<br data-start=967 data-end=970 />🔹 <strong data-start=973 data-end=1013 data-is-only-node=>Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors</strong> – Hassle-free parking<br data-start=1035 data-end=1038 />🔹 <strong data-start=1041 data-end=1078>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips<br data-start=1111 data-end=1114 />🔹 <strong data-start=1117 data-end=1149>Bluetooth & USB Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected on the go<br data-start=1176 data-end=1179 />🔹 <strong data-start=1182 data-end=1200>Power Liftgate</strong> – Easy access to cargo space<br data-start=1229 data-end=1232 />🔹 <strong data-start=1235 data-end=1251>Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish & durable</p><h3 data-start=1275 data-end=1306><strong data-start=1279 data-end=1304>Safety & Reliability:</strong></h3><p data-start=1307 data-end=1464>✅ <strong data-start=1309 data-end=1324>Clean Title</strong> – No major accidents<br data-start=1345 data-end=1348 />✅ <strong data-start=1350 data-end=1373>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> – Fully inspected & serviced<br data-start=1402 data-end=1405 />✅ <strong data-start=1407 data-end=1438>Extended Warranty Available</strong> – Peace of mind driving</p><p data-start=1466 data-end=1519>💰 <strong data-start=1469 data-end=1479>Price:</strong> $12,999.00 + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!</p><p data-start=1521 data-end=1691>🚗 <strong data-start=1524 data-end=1545>Trade-Ins Welcome</strong> – Get the best value for your vehicle!<br data-start=1584 data-end=1587 />📍 <strong data-start=1590 data-end=1603>Visit Us:</strong> M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON<br data-start=1656 data-end=1659 />📞 <strong data-start=1662 data-end=1676>Call/Text:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p> </p><p data-start=1693 data-end=1775>🔹 <strong data-start=1696 data-end=1773>Don’t miss this spacious, feature-packed SUV! Book your test drive today!</strong></p>

2017 Ford Edge

160,250 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12282177

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1741999643
  2. 1741999642
  3. 1741999642
  4. 1741999642
  5. 1741999644
  6. 1741999644
  7. 1741999642
  8. 1741999643
  9. 1741999642
  10. 1741999643
  11. 1741999642
  12. 1741999644
  13. 1741999642
  14. 1741999643
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,250KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J8XHBB53785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD – Reliable & Spacious SUV!

📍 Available at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

✅ Year: 2017
✅ Make: Ford
✅ Model: Edge
✅ Trim: SEL AWD
✅ Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
✅ Engine: 3.5L V6 / 2.0L EcoBoost (Confirm Engine Type)
✅ Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
✅ Mileage: 160,250 km
✅ Exterior Color: Maroon
✅ Interior Color: Black

Key Features:

🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all seasons
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay warm in winter
🔹 Power Driver & Passenger Seats – Personalized comfort
🔹 SYNC 3 Infotainment System – Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Individual temperature settings
🔹 Backup Camera & Rear Parking Sensors – Hassle-free parking
🔹 Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips
🔹 Bluetooth & USB Connectivity – Stay connected on the go
🔹 Power Liftgate – Easy access to cargo space
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & durable

Safety & Reliability:

✅ Clean Title – No major accidents
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & serviced
✅ Extended Warranty Available – Peace of mind driving

💰 Price: $12,999.00 + HST & LICENSING – Financing Available!

🚗 Trade-Ins Welcome – Get the best value for your vehicle!
📍 Visit Us: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Call/Text: 905-439-7689

 

🔹 Don’t miss this spacious, feature-packed SUV! Book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2017 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE HYBRID FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE HYBRID FWD 157,300 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 195,490 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX CVT 85,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge