$1+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1
+ taxes & licensing
Meadowvale Ford
1-888-833-5968
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
1-888-833-5968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$1
+ taxes & licensing
80,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813000
- Stock #: PU8587
- VIN: 2FMPK3J84HBB95265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # PU8587
- Mileage 80,547 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Meadowvale Ford
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6