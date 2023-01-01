$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Camera/Heated Seats/Alloys
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
125,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285131
- Stock #: 7013
- VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUA41993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7